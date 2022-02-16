If you’ve ever wanted to call Disney home, your dream may become a reality.

Disney has launched a new venture called "Storyliving by Disney," which will develop "vibrant new neighborhoods that are infused with the company's brand of magic."

The master-planned communities will feature unique amenities as well as special Disney touches.

Disney Imagineers will develop the concept for the communities along with developers and homebuilders.

Each community will be staffed with Disney cast members who will operate the community association.

"These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their intersection and write the next exciting chapter in their lives — all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks," the company said in a news release.

The first Storyliving community, Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage in California's Coachella Valley.

It will feature architecture and amenities that reflect the area's history and present-day culture. The location was chosen due in part to Walt Disney's connection to the area.

Cotina will be for all ages but also includes neighborhoods that just for residents who are 55 years of age and older.

It will offer residents an optional club membership that includes access to a waterfront clubhouse, beach, Disney programming, entertainment and activities.

There are also plans for a mixed-use district that will feature shopping, dining and entertainment.

The community will have a variety of homes including estates, single-family homes and condominiums.

Disney officials didn't share details on pricing.

Other locations across the U.S. are also being explored for future development.

Storyliving by Disney isn't the company's first foray into master planned communities. The company developed Celebration, Florida near Walt Disney World in the 1990s.