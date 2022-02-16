The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it will fully erase the student loan debt for over 16,000 individuals who attended four separate for-profit universities after reviewing claims from former students.

The total disbursement will equal $415 million in borrower defense to repayment discharges, a program that applies to students whose school misled them or otherwise engaged in fraudulent behavior.

Over $71 million of the funds will go to nearly 1,800 former students of DeVry University, which the Department of Education determined “made widespread substantial misrepresentations about its job placement rates.”

The department concluded that between 2008 - 2015, DeVry informed students across the country that 90% of graduates retained jobs in their desired fields of study within six months of graduation, when in fact the institution’s job placement rate hovered around 58%. DeVry officials were aware of the issue for years, federal officials said, in part because of concerns from former students and alumni.

DeVry University is still open and accepting applications for students. Officials on Wednesday noted “there will be liabilities for the current owners of open schools for wrongdoing, not just at DeVry, but everywhere it might otherwise occur.”

“These new findings include the first set of discharges for students who attended an institution that is still operating,” Department of Education officials said Wednesday. “This is an important step because today, all other discharges have come after institutions closed. And while it is critical to get students relief, we also want to deter wrongdoing, and to protect taxpayers.”

The administration plans to recoup the funds from DeVry; any student who submitted a claim or who attended the school between 2008 - 2015 can claim the borrower defense.

As DeVry is still operational, officials said they “do intend to try to hold leaders of schools that fail students responsible in every case that we can.”

“Some of the conduct we're talking about here stretches back a number of years. And in all but one case, it's against schools that closed some time ago,” an official added. “It gets difficult to seek relief as matters become more stale. So it is something that is very much on our minds going forward. It is not so easy to do going, you know, a ways into the past.”

The other three announcements concerned Westwood College, which shuttered in 2015; ITT Technical Institute, which closed in 2016 and the Minnesota School of Business / Globe University, which closed all of its locations effective in 2017.

According to the Department of Education, Westwood College made “widespread and substantial misrepresentations” to students about their job and salary potentials post-graduation. Officials found “no evidence” that Westwood upheld its pledge to students that they would be employed within six months of graduation, that they would make salaries upwards of $50,000 and that the institution had a job placement rate of 80%.

Officials said nearly 130 students who attended the ITT Technical Institute between July 2007 through 2016 were misled about the accreditation of the school's nursing program, as the school repeatedly failed to obtain such accreditation.

Finally, the department found that the Minnesota School of Business, also known as Globe University, defrauded students by telling them the criminal justice program would “allow them to become a Minnesota police officer or parole/probation officer.”

In fact, the programs did not have proper accreditation, making it impossible for graduates to find jobs in the fields as promised.