MINERVA, Ohio — Since 1894, one family has been churning out millions of pounds of butter at Minerva Dairy.

Minerva Dairy, located outside of Canton in the village of Minerva, is America’s oldest family-owned creamery.

“We produce about 20,000 pounds of butter a day, we are continuous operation, seven days a week,” said dairy co-owner Adam Mueller. “We make our butter the old fashion way — we do it in batch-churns, and it takes about an hour and a half per batch and it is about a thousand pounds in each batch.”

Siblings Adam Mueller and Venae Watts are fifth-generation owners.

“We have been part of the family business for as long as we can remember,” Mueller said. “I’ve been making butter since I was 14.”

Minerva is a village with less than 4,000 residents.

The creamery employees approximately 85 people.

“We’ve had some employees that have been with us, this was their first job and they are still here through retirement,” Watts said. “We had a gentleman just retire last year, and he was with us since high school.”

Now, the family is able to bring a piece of their small town to the rest of the world.

“You can find us in different markets, like Sprouts, or Whole Foods, locally there is Kroger if you are here in the Ohio region,” Watts said.

More information on Minerva Dairy may be found online.​