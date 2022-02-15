A new interactive hologram welcomes customers at a local credit union.

Workers Credit Union opened its new "PlanIt” location in Shrewsbury as part of its ongoing Workers Way Financial Wellness program.

The hologram, named “Olivia,” helps with scheduling and greets people, while a robot named “Pepper” helps keep the mood light.

When you look around, you see the technology, you see Pepper, you see Olivia, you see the screens, our pillars with touchscreens. The main reason is because we want to incorporate components where individuals can find something like a museum,” WCU vice president, Johan Romero Luna, said. “We want to have something that they can touch, that can serve as an ice breaker. We have something that can bring knowledge to them as well, but at the same time we want something that allows them to explore and discover.”

Video teller ATMs will also help members with traditional banking needs.

WCU has PlanIt locations in Worcester, Shrewsbury and Hudson.