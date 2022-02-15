After taking a year off, the popular Syracuse Winterfest will return later this week with numerous activities in and around the city. The event, which begins this Thursday, is a great way to attract people to local businesses and give us some fun options during the long winter.

From culinary competitions to ice carving, the events will get started this Thursday and run through February 27. You can find a complete rundown of participating venues at SyracuseWinterfest.com.

Some of the highlights include the annual treasure hunt where you can search for a hidden medallion for a chance to win $2,000.

A special kickoff concert will take place the Syracuse Marriott Downtown on Friday followed by fireworks the Inner Harbor. Both this weekend and the following weekend will be packed with fun events that include local businesses.

You can check out events like a Sangria Mix-Off, a Chili Cookoff, a Sandwich Stroll, and a Wing Walk. You may also want to check out other businesses while you're downtown.

"There's over 100 restaurants in downtown Syracuse. And, we're only getting a quarter of them to compete in our contests. But, there's so much to experience in the Syracuse area. People don't realize the gem that it is in downtown," said Syracuse Winterfest President Bill Cooper.

Cooper said he has been involved with Winterfest since its inception in 1985. He said the events extend far beyond food competitions.

There are ice carving demonstrations on both weekends near the Syracuse Marriott. A Kids Fun event is planned for February 27 and there is ice skating both this Saturday and next in the Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.