The Oneida Nation has announced that it will lift its vaccine requirement for the Turning Stone's Exit 33 nightlife venues.

The Tin Rooster, The Gig, A-Bar and Turquoise Tiger will no longer require proof of vaccination starting Friday. Proof of vaccine will still be required for guests attending shows in the Turning Stone Event Center or The Showroom, due to contractual agreements already set in place with the performers.

Last week, the Oneida Nation announced that it was dropping mask requirements for guests at any of its properties, including Turning Stone, Point Place Casino and YBR Casino & Sports Book.

The enterprise says it is pleased to update its COVID-19 policies "as the decline in case rates within the region represents a significant step toward a return to normalcy."