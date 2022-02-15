BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline continues to complete milestones across Central Florida, with thirty-two daily trips back and forth from Orlando International Airport to West Palm Beach and Miami.

The high-speed rail train travels at 80mps



It makes thirty-two daily trips back and forth from Central to South Florida



The high-speed rail will bring unprecedented access, but with it comes increased safety concerns in populated areas the train passes through.

Tuesday morning, a mother and her baby barely escaped as a Brightline train struck their car in Delray Beach, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Tuesday morning, a mother and her baby barely escaped as a Brightline train struck their car in Delray Beach, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the accident.

Donna Barnes is the bar manager at Pub Americana in downtown Melbourne, located just yards away from the railroad tracks.

She’s concerned about the passenger train coming into the downtown area at speeds upwards of 80 MPH.

“It is a little bit scary thinking about all the pedestrians walking around,” Barnes expressed. “Imagine 80 MPH train passing all of us. What’s going to fall off the shelf and break?”

Barnes is also concerned sales are whizzing on by because the trains won’t stop in Brevard County.

“I think I can speak for a lot of us here in downtown — most of us aren’t happy about it,” she says.

Brightline partnered with Miami-Dade late last year on a red light camera pilot program at two crossings.

During six weeks, they observed six hundred cases of cars driving around the barriers when they were down.

Right now, there are no red light cameras planned for Brevard County crossings.

Service from OIA to Miami is expected to begin early next year.