ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is now another option for non-stop flights from the Finger Lakes region to Florida.

Monroe County officials announced Spirit Airlines is coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

The airline will offer daily flights to Orlando, beginning in June. At the same time, non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach four times a week will also start.

"The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is the only upstate New York airport offering air service on Spirit Airlines," said Monroe County Executive Bello. "Whether you’re planning a family vacation to Disney World or Universal Studios in Orlando or a trip to Myrtle Beach for a golf getaway, Spirit Airlines offers a convenient and affordable way to travel to those two popular vacation destinations. We welcome Spirit’s commitment and investment in our community and in the ROC Airport."

Spirit Airlines last week announced a proposed merger with Frontier Airlines worth more than $6 billion. Frontier already offers flights to and from Rochester.

Expected to close by the second half of this year, the U.S. Department of Justice would still need to sign off on the merger.