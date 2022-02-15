Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

The amount Andrew is set to pay Giuffrie is confidential, but the royal "intends to make a substantial donation" to Giuffrie's charity "in support of victims’ rights," according to a statement.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August, accusing the royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has vigorously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit thrown out.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the statement reads.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others," the statement continues. “He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew would be stripped of his military titles and patronages, would no longer use the title "his royal highness" and would be "defending this case as a private citizen."

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckhingham Palace said in a statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.