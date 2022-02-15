WORCESTER, Mass. - A new American-style coffee house officially opened a second location in Worcester on Tuesday.

Fuel America opened in the city’s historic Northworks building at 100 Grove Street. The building is home to nearly 80 other businesses including The Fix burger bar.

Hamid Mohaghegh owns most of the building and says he wants to create a marketplace-like environment.

"It's so cool, you just don't see buildings built like this anymore. There's just something magical and charming about it. Even when I was a kid growing up, you would see these buildings and you didn't know what existed in them, and to really be able to repurpose these historic buildings and make something beautiful out of them," Mohaghegh said. "I think a lot of people are doing that now. You look out in Lowell, Salem, and all these really cool parts of Massachusetts, we're using what we have and really building exciting spaces within them, without destroying the history outside of them."

Mohaghegh and his daughter, Neelu, opened the Fuel America franchise location with a goal of creating a gathering spot to bring more people to the neighborhood. It's one of the first Fuel America franchise locations.

Fuel America says it combines a gourmet coffee shop with a fast casual restaurant.

The other Fuel America location in Worcester is is located on the corner of Front and Mercantile Street.