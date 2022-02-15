WORCESTER, Mass. - A recently announced merger between Frontier and Spirit airlines could add more flights at Worcester Regional Airport.

The proposed merger was announced on Feb. 7. According to the companies’ press release, the merger will allow the airlines to offer over 1,000 daily flights to more than 145 destinations in 19 countries.

Frontier Airlines president and CEO Barry Biffle said the move will "create opportunities to add additional small cities" and named Worcester as a possible destination during a presentation last week.

Massport, who owns and operates Worcester Regional Airport, told Spectrum News 1 they've spoken with the airline, along with others, about potential opportunities at Worcester.

In a released statement to Spectrum News 1, Spirit Airlines said Frontier and Spirit will continue to operate as separate companies until the regulatory review process is complete and said it's too early to get into future flight options.

JetBlue, American Airlines and Delta Airways all currently offer daily non-stop flights between New York and Worcester. JetBlue also has daily nonstop service to Ft. Lauderdale from Worcester.