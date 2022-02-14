VICTOR, N.Y. — The Victor Community Clothes Closet in Victor has been providing donated clothing, shoes and linens for people in crisis for four years.

Moving from a basement to its own shop, the group's mission has remained the same, to provide emergency resources for those in need.

Especially during the pandemic and with recent fires in the area leaving families without a home or their possessions, the group says the project has helped struggling community members immensely.

The owners and volunteers want it to be known that everyone is welcome to visit the Victor Community Closet on East Main Street.

"We don't ask any questions," said Karen Hansen, founder and director of the closet. "Where they're from or any financial questions, we don't limit what they take, we don't ask questions at all. We let them come in and get what they think they need."

The closet is open Mondays from 4-6 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - noon.

If you can't make it during those times, call 585-703-7421.