The United States is "temporarily relocating" its embassy operations from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, to Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine roughly 40 miles from the border with Poland, "due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday.

The embassy will continue to coordinate "diplomatic engagement in Ukraine" and will stay engaged with the Ukranian government, Blinken said. "We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis."

Russia’s continued escalation and threatening military posture have led the @StateDept to take actions to protect our staff. We have temporarily relocated a core team of staff and operations within Ukraine to Lviv. https://t.co/ei7pyu54QX — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 14, 2022

"These prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine," Blinken added. "Our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering."

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing Monday that "all of these actions were absolutely necessary" in order to protect embassy staff and other U.S. citizens in the country: "Decisions were made with one thing and one thing in mind, and that is the safety and security of US citizens and our colleagues on the ground."

Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade Ukraine despite the buildup of more than 130,000 Russian troops along the country's borders to the north, south and east.

"[Putin] continues to advance his readiness, should he choose to go down a military path here and should he choose to invade again," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday. "He is doing all the things you would expect him to do to make sure he's ready for that option."

A number of nations, including the U.S. and U.K., have warned that an attack could come as soon as Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video posted to social media that an attack would come on Wednesday, but his office later clarified that he was being sarcastic.

Kirby declined to comment on a specific date for an attack.

"I won't get into a specific date. I don't think that would be smart," Kirby said. "I would just tell you that it is entirely possible that he could move a little to no warning."

"It is a distinct possibility, perhaps more real than ever before, that Russia may decide to proceed with military action," State Department spokesperson Price said. "With new Russian forces continuing to arrive at the Ukrainian border and Russian forces staged all around Ukraine an invasion, as we have said, could begin at any time. Should Putin decide to order it, there would be widespread human suffering."

While Russia signaled that the country is open to keep talking with Western nations and resolve the situation in a diplomatic fashion, a spokesperson for the State Department said that it has "not seen any tangible, real sign of de-escalation."

"We have been consistent that we want to pursue the path of diplomacy," Price said Monrday. "We want to resolve this through dialogue, through diplomacy, through communication."

"We hope the Russians have a similar willingness," Price continued, but added: "We have not seen that yet."

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Belgium, Lithuania and Poland on Tuesday. In Poland, Secretary Austin will meet with Poland's president and defense minister, as well as U.S. and Polish troops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.