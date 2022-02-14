BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mushroom is defined as "a fungal growth that typically takes the form of a domed cap on a stalk, with gills on the underside of the cap."

Could it be the food of the future? Perhaps the key to creating a more equitable food system? That might be a little overzealous, but mushrooms are forming an interesting trend.

This is part two of a look mushrooms and urban farming.

They come in all shapes, sizes and colors.

“We haven’t heard reports of extensive mushroom cultivation, but we know that interest is growing,” Samina Raja professor of urban and regional planning in the School of Architecture and Planning at UB said.

Raja says there a number of factors why love for mushrooms is blooming.

“Mushrooms you can actually cultivate for a longer time period, it can be done indoors,” Raja said.

Just like over at Flat 12 Mushrooms in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood. The urban farm is a success story. It’s one of many actually. Raja says the city is already rooted with ten to 15 of them. That doesn’t include the hundreds of community gardens. Raja says Buffalo has been at the forefront of urban agriculture as a whole. Now, it’s the way of the future.

“It is also an opportunity for income generation,” Raja said.

Urban agriculture can also be a weapon in the fight against food insecurity. She says nearly 56,000 households in the Buffalo Niagara region do not live within walking distance of a grocery and don’t have a personal vehicle.

The pandemic exasperated this issue. So, using her team at the Food Lab at UB, they created a map as part of a project called Seeding Resilience. It’s a community-led coalition that’s seeking to strengthen the local food system in response to COVID-19. On this map are food resources across Buffalo.

“Cities have always been places where people think they are the places for homes and dogs, but I’ve never met a person who can live without food,” Raja said.

Raja says the key though, is us. We will have to take charge to create the farms and grow them into success.

“I think in the future, we are going to see a much tighter integration of urban agriculture into our city’s fabric,” Raja said.

Grassroots Gardens of WNY is actually hosting a workshop on mushroom growing and is also a great resource if you wish to start your own community garden.

