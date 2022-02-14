HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If Valentine's Day brought a wedding proposal, brides-to-be will want to be sure to start planning early, especially when it comes to shopping for that dream wedding gown.

Alison Farnan, owner of Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique in Riverview says supply chain issues are causing months-long delivery delays.

"We’re looking at 5-7 months at least to get a wedding dress, accessories, too," said Farnan. "We used to order a veil one day, they would ship it the next and we would get it in a week."

A bride-to-be can try on countless dresses searching for that something special.

"Definitely, design, I mean the train is really important," said Celine Chavez who is planning a fall wedding. "I want those nice, pretty pictures."

The best advice from Farnan, don't stall on saying yes to the dress.

"We don’t want to leave it to the last minute. I don’t want to tell a bride that her dress is sitting somewhere on a shipping container," said Farnan.



"And that would be my biggest piece of advice would be - shop early."

Chavez is taking that advice and getting her gown right away.

"When I heard, 'Okay, I should have a wedding dress by this set time,' I think that kind of stressed me out a little bit, having a set time it needs to be ordered and then barely just a little bit of wiggle room for alterations," said Chavez.

Farnan recommends ordering 10-12 months before the wedding, giving plenty of time for shopping, potential delivery delays and those alterations.

At Satin & Lace, they're responding to supply chain challenges by having pieces ready to buy off the rack.

"Trying to keep stock and pre-empt what brides are going to choose and have it here for them so we don’t have to let them down is our biggest challenge right now," said Farnan.

Farnan loves keeping brides-to-be happy and continuing to be part of that special moment when a woman selects to wear down the aisle.

"It’s just a very emotional experience, it’s fun, it’s a fun job, they’re happy tears," said Farnan.

Chavez did select a dress, which will only be revealed at her wedding in November.

