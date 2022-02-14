OAK CREEK, Wis. — Employees at an Oak Creek Starbucks are the first in Wisconsin to join a growing trend of Starbucks baristas across the country looking to unionize.

As of Monday, employees at 78 stores in 23 states are seeking union representation.

What You Need To Know Employees at an Oak Creek, Wis. Starbucks location are looking to unionize



They join 77 other stores in 23 states seeking union representation



They’re asking Starbucks to respond by Thursday, February 17, 2022

In a letter sent Friday to CEO Kevin Johnson, hourly employees at the Oak Creek Starbucks said their basic needs are not being met by the corporation.

“I decided to sign on because me and a lot of other partners of mine were feeling like we weren’t being heard,” said Sydney LeBarron-Fahl, a Shift Supervisor at the Oak Creek Starbucks. "There are a lot of things that all of us have noticed that can be improved upon."

Three big things they’d like to see are better wages, better benefits and improved COVID-19 policies.

Right now, LeBarron-Fahl said some employees may return to work before they should so they don’t miss out on pay.

“Maybe they’re still symptomatic, maybe they’re exposing people because they need to pay rent, so they need to come back to their job,” LeBarron-Fahl said.

LeBarron-Fahl and her colleagues are seeking union representation from Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU.

It comes after a successful unionization by Starbucks employees in Buffalo, N.Y.

“For the amount of work we do, and the amount of tasks we’re required to do, I think we deserve more pay, and that’s something we should bargain, because we’re worth more than what Starbucks is thinking we’re worth,” LeBarron-Fahl said.

Spectrum News 1’s Andrew Havranek spoke with a Starbucks spokesperson by phone on Monday. She said the company prefers to hear from employees — which the company calls ‘partners’ — directly, instead of through a third party, such as a union.

“That is something we hope to maintain, that direct partnership,” the spokesperson said. "But we also have said that we respect our partners’ right to organize. For those stores that do chose to be represented by Workers United, we will bargain in good faith."

LeBarron-Fahl said regardless of what happens with their union representation vote, she wants the relationship between management and baristas to improve.

“Even if it doesn’t go through, I hope that management will really take the time to listen to us and put us into consideration when it comes to making big policies that affect all stores,” LeBarron-Fahl.

The Oak Creek employees want Starbucks to respond by Thursday. Starbucks said it has a process, which includes having store and district management talk with employees to make sure union representation is right for them, and get them support.

LeBarron-Fahl said she’s not sure when a vote of employees will happen, but is confident a majority will approve it.