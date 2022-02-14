FRANKLIN, Wis. — There are plenty of jobs available in the construction industry and that means employers need to get creative when it comes to attracting new talent.

It's true at Franklin-based Suburban Asphalt. Suburban Asphalt is a family owned and operated paving company. The company provides asphalt services in Southeastern Wisconsin.

The company is currently looking to fill about 15 positions.

In order to attract candidates, they have resorted to radio and internet ads, offering hiring bonuses, hosting walk-in job fairs and reaching out directly by phone to potential job leads.

Ron La Porte helps with recruiting for the company. He said it takes skill to let people know that you can make a career in the construction trades.

“It has been a challenge to find people especially in recent days, so we just have to get as creative as possible to get the word out that we are just trying to find good, talented people,” said La Porte.

It is a message long-time employees like Matt Schaefer want to get out as well. Schaefer has worked at the company for 20 years and said he feels pride every time he drives past a project he has worked on.

“As you go down the road, you can’t go a mile without seeing a job we have done,” said Schaefer.

To learn more about the positions available with Suburban Asphalt, you can visit their hiring website.