CLEVELAND — Justin Boyd has always strived to keep his shoes in tip-top shape. Keeping his basketball sneakers clean turned into a career for Boyd, who is now the owner of Concession Stand, a sneaker restoration and apparel company.

“Right now, we're seeing per week anywhere from 50 to 100 pairs of shoes,” Boyd said.

Since opening over a year ago, Boyd’s clientele has skyrocketed, and it’s not only those in the Cleveland community who have taken notice of his work. So has the NBA.

Boyd's business was chosen to be featured in the NBA All-Star Rewards program.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in northeast Ohio for NBA All-Star Weekend. More than 100 businesses, many of them minority-owned, are included in the NBA All-Star Rewards Program.

The program, which can be accessed through the NBA Events App, encourages fans to patronize local businesses for the chance to win tickets to attend All-Star events and other exclusive prizes. Boyd said having his business featured on an NBA platform is a big deal for him.

“It’s a great opportunity just to see my name mentioned with somebody, other minority business owners, and just businesses in general throughout northeast Ohio who are participating in this program,” Boyd said.