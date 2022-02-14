A federal judge said Monday that he would dismiss former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against The New York Times, noting that her legal team failed to meet the high legal standard of proving "actual malice" in the case.

"My job is to apply the law," said Judge Jed Rakoff, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton. "The law here sets a very high standard for actual malice, and in this case the court finds that standard has not been met."

The judge's remarks came as the jury was deliberating a verdict in the case. Rakoff said he would allow the jury to continue deliberating and to come to a verdict. He also indicated that an appeal from Palin

Palin claimed that The Times damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

The former vice presidential candidate sued the newspaper in 2017, claiming it had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with an editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, The Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

The Times acknowledged that the editorial wrongly described both the map, and any link to the shooting, but said the mistake wasn’t intentional.

Palin testified that she was "mortified" by the editorial. The Times' former editor James Bennet testified that "it was just a terrible mistake."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.