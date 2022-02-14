CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County is using the power of social media to help local business during All-Star Weekend.

When the sun goes down at Afrika Taste and Lounge, Martins Nwangu said he knows the party is just beginning.

“At night, it’s a different vibe. We try to bring out the beauty and the love of Afrobeat to the community,” said Nwangu.

Nwangu is from Nigeria and also studied film, so he knows the value of social media.

“Sometimes, I don’t even have time to go on social media. If I don’t, have my manager do it. Sometimes when my manager can’t, I have the other rest of the team members do it,” said Nwangu.

He also received a visit from a special guest. County Executive Armond Budish said Cuyahoga County is utilizing its social media accounts to promote local businesses in the county. He’s hoping to take advantage of the thousands who prepare to travel to Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Game.

“We’re getting people from all over the country here. They don’t know where to go. They don’t know what (are) good restaurants. They don’t know what’s good shoe store, clothing store — whatever they might need while they’re here, so this is your way to tell people why your restaurant, your store, your business,” said Budish.

Nwangu’s business hasn’t been open very long, and he’s had to deal with COVID and balancing his time as an Army reservist, but hosting guests for the All-Star Weekend is a major opportunity.

“It’s going to let everybody, like people coming into the state, know about this beautiful establishment. It’s going to really give out more light as people come from outside of town to see what Afrika is all about,” said Nwangu.

Interested businesses can apply here.