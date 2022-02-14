JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis.— Mornings are a busy time at the farm Kara Olson and her husband Ryan Olson own west of Watertown. Each morning is filled with chores that keep them and their two young kids busy tending to the animals.

“As they get a little older they can help on the farm; it is more enjoyable. Something we get to do together, get to spend time outside,” said Kara Olson.

The Olsons operate their farm, Little Farmer Meats, in the tradition of many family farms; however, they do one thing a bit different.

Instead of selling their meat to retailers or wholesalers, the Olsons have chosen to sell directly to customers.

While it is nothing new, they said demand has grown substantially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation in meat prices.

“During COVID, it was that they could not find meat at the grocery store, so they were reaching out to us,” said Kara Olson.

Kara Olson said more people have become interested in purchasing a half or quarter of a cow or pig for beef or pork because it is less impacted by inflation than what people purchase at the grocery store. While there is the upfront cost of buying a large quantity of meat, when divided among several people, it can lead to savings.

As this type of purchasing has grown more popular, demand for processing services has increased. Olson said she now needs to make a reservation a year and a half in advance with her local meat processor.