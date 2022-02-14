The state set a new record in 2021 with the most valuable year in the history of the lobster fishery, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Janet Mills.

The landed value for lobster was $725 million last year, which is 75% higher than 2020 and “by far the single largest increase in value, year over year.”

In addition, the haul continues a 12-year run in which harvesters brought in close to or more than 100 million pounds of lobster, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources. The 2021 total of 108 million pounds is 10 million pounds higher than the previous year.

“The extraordinary value earned last year by Maine lobster harvesters is a clear reflection of strong consumer confidence in the Maine lobster brand and the products and people it represents,” said DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher in the press release.

Keliher noted challenges to the industry as well, including ongoing steps to manage the species. Also, the industry is currently fighting federal regulations that restrict lobstering grounds to protect rare right whales.