MENTOR, Ohio — While Valentine's Day weekend may be seen as an opportunity for a boost in business for restaurants, many are still facing the reality of food costs rising due to inflation.
Hayden Schultz said he loves being a chef.
“I love pushing people’s boundaries and I love letting people try food they wouldn’t normal try,” he said.
He and his coworkers at Red, Wine & Brew in Mentor spent the days leading up to Valentine’s Day serving up numerous specials from strawberry bruschetta to surf and turf and more.
“As a chef, as a team, we have to try to focus on building things that are 'A' cost effective, 'B' delicious and really utilize the best use of our space,” he said.
The Consumer Price Index reported food prices increased 0.9% in January. When it comes to eating out, the index showed food prices increased by 0.7% in January, following an increase of 0.6% in December.
Schultz said while inflation has brought challenges, so has the pandemic, but he said he remains hopeful for the future.
“We obviously had our low where people were afraid to come out a little bit, but I think now from what I’ve been seeing the trend is …we’re ramping up from where we were last year. So, we’re extremely happy and excited about that around here,” he said.
Schultz said the restaurant would closed on Valentine’s Day, but they will continue to serve their offered specials for some time after the holiday.
He said while reservations are not required, they are appreciated during the weekend.
