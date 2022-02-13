BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Starting a new career is often a nerve-racking experience for many, but not for Amanda Kliever.

She’s worked in various industries from retail to insurance and more, but she wanted to make a change.

“I wanted to do something different from anything I’ve ever done and it happened actually when I got my car fixed,” she said.

She saw a job posting for technicians and after doing research, decided to enroll in the Matrix Trade Institute’s Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair Program.

It is a 20-week program.

“There’s a lot of information you have to learn, but they do in such a way that you’re building relationships, both with your instructors, with your classmates and I feel it really prepares you for the kind of culture you’ll experience,” she said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said women made up only 2.3% of those employed as automotive service technicians and mechanics in 2021.

Kliever is set to graduate in February and said representation matters.

“It gives me more of an opportunity to shine, because it’s not really expected of me,” she said.

The National Automobile Dealers Association reported there is a projected shortage of more than 370,000 auto service technicians through 2026.

In addition, supply chain issues continue to impact the automotive industry.

“Parts are really hard to come by and because of that’ll drive up the price of the parts, so it’s becoming a really fine balance between having what we need and being able to provide that service that’s actually necessary for customers,” she said.

Kliever said she remains hopeful for the future, as she prepares to enter the workforce.

