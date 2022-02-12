CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte dancer and business owner’s trip abroad took an unexpected turn when she contracted COVID-19.

Jennifer Geyer is the co-owner of Rumbao Latin Dance Company in Charlotte.

What You Need To Know Geyer's South America trip included a wedding in Argentina and family visit in Chile





She and her mother, who was a close contact, wound up isolating in separate hotel rooms





Geyer says it was her first positive COVID-19 test result

In December, she visited South America. She went to Argentina for a wedding first. Then, she flew to Chile to spend time with family.

When she arrived in Chile, Geyer tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were planning on just spending time with our family and really just being with our family the whole time, but we ended up being isolated," Geyer said.

Geyer was initially staying at a relative’s apartment. She quarantined with her mom, a close contact, in a small room.

They both decided it was best to go to a quarantine in a hotel for positive cases and close contacts. The Chilean government provided them separate hotel rooms at no cost.

“It made me feel a lot less stressed out being somewhere where I could be truly isolated and not to worry about my family having to take care of me and having to worry about they might get sick,” Geyer said.

Geyer said every day medical staff checked on her and she received food in her room.

She documented her seven-day stay.

“I thought it was an experience that was different,” Geyer said.

The positive COVID-19 test was her first.

“I think I left my guard down. I thought I got the booster, I’m invincible,” Geyer said.

She’s glad her case was mild and this option kept her family safe.

Once she and her mother finished her quarantine period, Geyer spent the last few days with family before returning to the U.S.

Even though it wasn’t the trip she had planned, she’s grateful she had the chance to see them.