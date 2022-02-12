NEW YORK — As the U.S. plans to evacuate Americans from its embassy in Kyiv amid a rising threat from Russia, community members from the "Little Odessa" neighborhood shared their concerns on the ongoing situation.



The threat of military action resonates strongly in the Brooklyn neighborhood, where there’s a large population of Eastern Europeans, including many Ukrainians like Olga Zayka.



Some neighborhood residents spoke critically about the believed motivations of President Vladimir Putin



“It’s horrible, it’s — everybody worried,” Olga Zayka, a home attendant, said. “This is for all Ukraine, big problem.”



Her whole family, including a daughter, son and four grandchildren, lives in Ukraine. She said she hasn’t been back in more than two years due to COVID-19. But she calls her family multiple times a day for updates on the developing situation, she said.



“[President Vladimir] Putin is crazy,” Zayka said. “I know everybody wake up, morning time, think ‘What will be to evening?’ because this man is crazy.”



Concerns about safety were a top issue for others with Ukrainian roots as well.



“We live a long time in the U.S.,” Alex, who declined to give his last name, said. “But we still thinking about Ukraine. Because we worry—we worry about people dying over there."



“It's disgusting what's going on there right now and I think that each country deserves — has a right — for independence,” Murad Shamsaddinov said.



"It's a waste of money," Ronnie Reial said. "The people are starving in Russia, you know, and they're putting a lot of effort there. But my opinion is, he's just testing. He won't invade it."



Most of the Americans based at the embassy in Kyiv will be relocated to western Ukraine, away from the Russia-Ukraine border.



The Department of State also issued a travel advisory due to the increased threat of Russian military action.



President Joe Biden spoke with Putin Saturday to discuss the ongoing situation. And while a Russian spokesperson denied the country intends to invade Ukraine, western intelligence officials believe an attack can happen soon.