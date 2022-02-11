TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone currently in the market to purchase a home likely has a story about being outbid, dealing with sky-high, overvalued home prices or navigating a dwindling supply of inventory.

Renters are feeling the pinch as well.

But despite soaring rental rates across the region, St. Petersburg officials decided against any rent control measures at a recent city council meeting.

Meanwhile, new research from a team of real estate economists from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University shows that Lakeland and Tampa are the most overvalued markets in the state.

That means homes are selling at far beyond the expected prices.

Are you a renter or potential home buyer trying to navigate soaring home and rental prices? We'd like to hear about it for an upcoming episode of our To The Point Already podcast.

Respond here: