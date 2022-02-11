MILWAUKEE — There hasn’t been much snow fall this winter in the entire state, especially in southeastern Wisconsin. It’s putting a strain on many snow removal businesses.

Travis Rutowski is the fleet manager at KEI Landscaping in Oak Creek and said the slow winter impacted more than just drivers being able to come into work. He’s noticed it also has had a negative impact on their fleet.

“When it comes to the trucks, the longer you let them sit the more issues you actually have with them,” said Rutowski.

Chris Kujawa, president and CEO of KEI, has experienced a difficult winter so far.

“It really does affect everyone... depends on a lot of snow in winter activities for their revenue and economy,” said Kujawa.

He said it’s all about pivoting to keep up with what’s going on and that his employees are ready to go at a moment’s notice. Despite this winter drought, he’s staying optimistic.

“Right now it's a little difficult, but the magic of winter in Milwaukee is that it could change at any minute,” said Kujawa. “Anytime in the next couple of weeks, we can make it all back; you just never know.”

He said the crew is ready to get back out to work, waiting patiently for mother nature decides to grace us with the next snow fall.