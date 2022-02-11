In a newly heightened warning, Biden administration officials on Friday said that a Russian invasion into Ukraine is now an “immediate” threat and could happen “at any time,” even before the Beijing Olympics end on Feb. 20. Administration officials previously indicated an invasion was unlikely to happen until after the Olympic games.

The nation's top security official called on Americans within Ukraine to leave within “the next 24 to 48 hours” while commercial flight options are available and roads are open within the country Another 3,000 U.S. troops will depart from Fort Bragg to station in Poland President Biden will speak to Russian President Putin by phone on Saturday, a White House official told Spectrum News

“We are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan from the White House briefing room on Friday.

“It could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it will only happen after,” he added, pointing to signs of Russian military escalation.

Sullivan called on Americans within Ukraine to leave within “the next 24 to 48 hours” while commercial flight options are available and roads are open within the country, emphasizing that President Joe Biden would not send in troops to evacuate Americans.

“We don't know exactly what is going to happen. But the risk is now high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that this is what prudence demands,” he added. “If you stay, you are assuming risk, with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunities.”

The United States military will also now send an additional 3,000 troops from Fort Bragg in North Carolina to Poland, a senior defense official confirmed, and they are expected to be in place by early next week.

In total, nearly 5,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team will be deployed in Poland to "reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces and contribute to a wide range of contingencies," the official added.

NSA Sullivan on Friday said a Russian invasion was now a “distinct possibility” but did not confirm reporting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade. He said he wasn't aware that Putin had made a final call.

An invasion could include a direct and rapid assault on the capital city of Kyiv, he added, and it is likely to begin with “aerial bombing and missile attacks.”

President Biden will speak to Russian President Putin by phone on Saturday, a White House official told Spectrum News.

Biden, who was scheduled to leave for Camp David in Maryland Friday afternoon, also spoke with a number of foreign leaders earlier in the day to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, including the United Kingdom's Boris Johnson, Canada's Justin Trudeau, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Scholz, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

Asked about the evidence that a Russian invasion could be imminent, NSA Sullivan pointed to the continued buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s border over the last few months and its military escalation in recent days, something that is “out there in the open for people to see.”

“We are trying to stop a war,” Sullivan said, partly by sharing the latest stark U.S. assessment of the situation.