PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Patricia Bedford is one of nearly 450,000 Texans who left their 9-to-5 to pursue a 24/7.

Bedford quit her job in electrical computer engineering three years ago to follow her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. She opened Suga’s Cakery, a cake shop on wheels located in Pflugerville.

“This is honestly the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I traded 40- to 50-hour work weeks for 24/7 workdays, literally,” said Bedford.

Like most new business owners, Bedford doesn’t have a staff. She tends to day-to-day operations herself, in addition to baking goods for the cakery. On top of marketing, calculating costs and keeping up with sales, Bedford says her work is never done.

“When I first left Corporate America I thought I was going to get a building, but there are all of these different things and aspects that you need to get a commercial lease that I didn’t realize,” said Bedford.

Bedford calls it "the daily grid," a common reality amid the Great Resignation that can come with unexpected challenges to new business owners.

“It’s gotten hard and trying but I absolutely love it. You’ll get over those hills and mountains a lot easier if your passion is driven by serving people and creating jobs,” said Bedford.

According to micro data offered by the Census Bureau’s Current Population Statistics, the number of workers reporting as self-employed over the last 10 months outnumbered the previous year by nearly 10%. The reported stated self-employed workers grew by nearly 250,000 since February of 2020.