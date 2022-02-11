Researchers may have identified yet another planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the star closest in distance from the Earth (other than the sun) at just over four light-years away.

What You Need To Know Researchers may have identified yet another planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the star closest in distance from the Earth (other than the sun) at just over four light-years away



The potential planet, dubbed Proxima d, is between a quarter to a third of the Earth’s mass and would be among the lightest exoplanets ever discovered



The planet was first observed by a team of researchers using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile in 2020



Proxima d orbits its star from a distance that’s ten times closer than Mercury is to our sun, meaning it is likely outside the star’s “habitable zone”

The findings, which were published in the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday, represent the third time researchers have spotted a planet circling that particular star.

The closest star to our Sun seems to be teeming with interesting planets! One more has been discovered. Watch this video for the short story.#ESOCastLight #BiteSizedAstronomy #4K #UHD pic.twitter.com/uGP21fJdlf — ESO (@ESO) February 11, 2022

“The discovery shows that our closest stellar neighbour seems to be packed with interesting new worlds, within reach of further study and future exploration,” João Faria, lead author of the study, wrote in part. “This result clearly shows what ESPRESSO is capable of and makes me wonder about what it will be able to find in the future.”

The potential planet, dubbed Proxima d, is about between a quarter to a third of the Earth’s mass, and if confirmed would be among the lightest exoplanets ever discovered. Proxima d completes an orbit around its star – which, as a low-mass, red dwarf star is smaller and dimmer than the sun – in a little over five days.

The planet was first observed by a team of researchers using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile in 2020 when they were trying to confirm the existence of another planet near Proxima Centauri. When using the more-sensitive technology Echelle SPectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations (ESPRESSO), scientists saw “the first hints of a signal corresponding to an object with a five-day orbit.”

The team analyzed “wobbles” in Proxima Centauri’s motion, or slight changes in the star’s movement based on the gravitational pull from a planet, to confirm Proxima d’s existence.

Because Proxima d is so small, researchers had to conduct multiple tests to ensure changes in the star itself was not causing the wobble.

“The effect of Proxima d’s gravity is so small that it only causes Proxima Centauri to move back and forth at around 40 centimetres per second,” the team wrote in part.

“This achievement is extremely important,” Pedro Figueira, ESPRESSO instrument scientist, added of the experiment. “It shows that the radial velocity technique has the potential to unveil a population of light planets, like our own, that are expected to be the most abundant in our galaxy and that can potentially host life as we know it.”

Proxima d orbits its star from a distance that’s ten times closer than Mercury is to our sun, meaning it is likely outside the star’s “habitable zone” and therefore unlikely to support life. A “habitable zone” refers to the relative location of a planet to a star such that liquid water can exist on the planet’s surface.

There is at least one potentially habitable planet orbiting Proxima Centauri: Proxima b, discovered in 2016, is roughly the same size as the Earth and completes an orbit around its star every 11 or so days.

And in 2019, researchers identified a possible “super-Earth” planet dubbed Proxima c, which is between six to eight times the size of the Earth and completes an orbit in 1900 days, or over five years. Because of the planet’s distance from the sun, scientists believe it might be too cold to be habitable.