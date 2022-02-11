There's a brand new potato chip on grocery store shelves just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, one that features some regional flair.

The new ruffled chips, a partnership between New York Chips and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, are flavored with Dinosaur's Sensuous Slathering Sauce.

You can find them at Wegmans, Tops, and other grocers. They will also soon be available at Dino restaurants.

Dinosaur owner John Stage says he'll donate the licensing fee for every bag sold to the Food Bank of Central New York.

"We couldn't have picked a better time to release them to the public,” Liz Balduzzi, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que marketing director, said. “Obviously, chips and snack food is great for the Super Bowl, so yeah, we're really excited."

"Chip sales have been very brisk so far and we're hoping they'll continue to be brisk,” Lynn Hy, Food Bank of CNY chief development officer, said. “And, people love these chips. And, this is going to continue to be a consistent stream of donations and funds coming in. And that just means we're able to procure and get more nutritious food out into the community."

New York Chips are produced by Marquart Farms in Gainesville, located about 50 miles south of Rochester.

In the past, the company created Anchor Bar chips and Chiavettas chips, modeled after the Buffalo favorites.