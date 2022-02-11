CLEVELAND — Last summer, a trio of business partners in Cleveland opened a sushi ghost kitchen called Sora, and now the business in a box is evolving.

Instead of carry-out only, the local sushi spot is now a pop-up restaurant located in the East Bank of the Flats.

The colorful packaging and design of the take-out box has carried over to the dine-in experience with mural-covered walls and cherry blossom trees.

“Guests will feel as though they’ve stepped into the world of Sora,” partner and designer Kumar Arora said in a press release. “We’ve gained such a loyal following for our brand over the past several months and this unique pop-up experience has truly been created for them to see the brand in a whole new light.”

The menu has expanded to include additional sushi rolls, original cocktails, Taiwanese fried chicken, Chinese sticky ribs and more.

“Since our launch a few months ago, we’ve taken an immense amount of pride in crafting an authentic sushi experience with freshly sourced ingredients that can be enjoyed at home,” partner and head chef Kevin Wang said in a press release. “We cannot wait to elevate that concept into a full-service restaurant for our customers.”

Sora just opened its doors officially last week, and the reservation book is already filling up.

“We’ve had an outpouring of people coming in supporting us, loving the product, loving what we’re doing," said Fabio Salerno, Sora partner and owner of Lago East Bank. "A lot of carryover from our box and it’s really been great. Friends, family and the community just kind of all came together last week and supported us day in and day out.”

Sora is testing the waters, but the goal is for the pop-up to turn into a full-time Cleveland restaurant.