CINCINNATI – Football is a big deal for Alex Burzynski.

He grew up playing the sport in his hometown of Fairfield, Ohio. Perhaps more importantly, he spent a lot of time watching the game and talking about it with his dad. They remained devoted fans of the Cincinnati Bengals even during the team’s long, dark “Bungles” years.

Burzynski wasn’t even a year old that last time the Bengals made the Super Bowl during the 1988-89 season.

“It was a special time growing up. My dad and I became very close watching football on Sundays,” said Burzynski, who now has children of his own, a pair of daughters.

As an adult, the Super Bowl has taken on new significance in Burzynski’s life. The 33-year-old is the general manager of the LaRosa's Family Pizzeria location on Route 4, not too far from his childhood home. The “Big Game” is one of the biggest sales days for the pizzeria and all of LaRosa’s locations.

It’s estimated that 79% of viewers watching the Super Bowl plan to buy food and beverages during the game, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

The report found that total spending on food, drinks and other items for the game is expected to reach $14.6 billion, or about $78.92 per person.

That’s a lot of beer, chicken wings and yes, pizza – about 12.5 million to be exact. And someone has to make or serve all of those products.

That “someone” is Burzynski and his team.

“I cannot remember the last time I’ve been off when the Super Bowl has been on. It has to be well over a decade at this point,” he said. “I’ve been a general manager now for 11 years and I’ve always had to work the game because it’s a huge day for us and our business.”

This year, corporate leadership at LaRosa’s took a different approach. They’re closing all of their locations prior to kick off on Sunday to allow employees a chance to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play in their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

All LaRosa’s locations will close around 6 p.m., but some may stay open until closer to 6:30 p.m., depending on circumstances. But all will close by the estimated 6:35 p.m. kickoff.

“We’ve all watched as the Bengals have gone on this incredible run these past few weeks,” said Michael LaRosa, the pizza chain’s CEO. His father, Buddy, created the business back in 1954 – about 14 years before the Bengals’ first-ever game. “We got together as an organization and decided this would be good for our employees.”

Most of their 67 eateries are family-owned and located in greater Cincinnati, though they can be found as far south as Lexington, Ky.

There are about 70 employees at the Burzynski’s location and about 3,500 LaRosa employees system-wide.

Burzynski plans to watch the game with wife, Maggie, their two daughters and several friends. Not surprisingly, he’s in charge of bringing the munchies.

“I think they’d kill me if I didn’t show up with at least a few snacks,” he joked. Burzynski plans to cook a few LaRosa’s specialty deluxe pizzas for the adults and a double pepperoni pizza for the kids before he closes on Sunday. The restaurant also serves appetizers, sandwiches and Italian-American classic dishes.

LaRosa called his company’s decision a “win-win” for everyone involved.

“The reality is, nobody is going to want to be working while the game is underway because everyone is just a raving Bengals fan at the moment,” he said.

LaRosa noted the game starts at dinnertime – 6:30 p.m. Halftime won’t be until around 9 p.m.

“Due to all the commercials and whatnot, people just aren’t likely going to be ordering that much food after the start of the game,” he added. “They’ll be glued to the TV by that point.”

Before the game is something entirely different, though. LaRosa said he’s prepared for a huge day – “through the roof.” He’ll watch the game at home with a few family friends, but he’ll start the day in one of his pizza parlors, helping handle the ordering rush.

Burzynski has spent over half his life – 17 years – working for LaRosa’s. During that time, he has held “every position in the pizzeria.” He’s cooked, delivered food, waited tables and worked his way up through the various management positions. He’s even cleared and washed dishes.

The experience helps Burzynski appreciate how hard the staff works, especially on days like Super Bowl Sunday. About 30 staffers are scheduled to work.

“This is kind of like our own Super Bowl,” he added. “Those are some of the busiest hours our pizzeria will have.”

During every playoff game this season, the restaurant has seen a 15% or 20% bump in sales, LaRosa said. “You definitely see the additional business as a result of our home team being in the spotlight.”

The added revenue is welcomed by LaRosa’s, which has experienced many of the same operational issues faced by other restaurants over the past few years. Things like supply chain issues have affected product availability and the price to buy their ingredients.

One of the biggest challenges has been staffing. Instead of having people work late during the game, LaRosa is trying to get more people to come in “as early as possible” to handle the hectic hours leading up to game time.

While the extra business is good, LaRosa said it’s important they have the staffing necessary to handle the rush effectively. It was almost a blessing that there was a two-week break between the AFC Championship game and the Super Bowl, LaRosa said.

The decision to give everyone time off for the Super Bowl game may have actually helped with the staffing issue. Burzynski said he got more staff to volunteer to work than other years.

One of his cooks calls off for the Super Bowl every year to ensure he can watch the game with his dad. This year he won’t have to do that.

“It’s a very different kind of environment when you get to tell people, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be able to watch the Super Bowl this year.’ People started to line up to help us out during the rush period,” Burzynski said.

The Bengals’ postseason success has benefitted LaRosa’s both financially and in boosting morale.

Support for the team is clear from the orange and black being temporarily added to the LaRosa’s logo to Bengals-themed window treatments to employees wearing jerseys while working.

“The energy has been fantastic. The Bengals’ success has been great for our community,” LaRosa said. “Everyone is so excited for Sunday. I have a good feeling we’re gonna get it done.”

So, Super Bowl Sunday is one thing. But what about post-game Monday? They’ve already had team members request off – and there may be a few more depending on how the game goes.

“We’ll honor that because we would love for our team members to not only have the night off to cheer on this team but also the next day to recover,” Burzynski said jokingly. “But yes, I’m sure some team members will have their fair share of fun on Sunday and at the same time, we plan to be prepared for Monday. We’ll be OK. We just hope we win.”