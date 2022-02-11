HOWARD, Wis. — Hank Voakes is busy changing the brakes on a Chevy Impala.

It’s one of several jobs the mechanics at Auto Aces in Howard, Wis. are working on.

What You Need To Know Some vehicle repair shops said they’re seeing customers holding on to cars until the new and used market settles down



The latest Consumer Price Index from the federal government showed a 40% increase in used car prices from January 2021



New car prices are also up 12%, according to the index

That repair shop, along with several others, is seeing a boost in business as drivers hold on to their cars and trucks longer through a topsy-turvy new and used car market.

“People are trying to push as much out of their car as they can, but within reason,” Voakes said. “If we get a car that’s a total rot box or unsafe, people understand what’s going on and they’re like, ‘OK, we’ll move on to something else.’ There’s definitely been a lot more, ’It’s expensive but it’s cheaper than a payment.”

He’s seen a shift in some of the work coming into the shop.

“It’s starting to become the bigger stuff,” Voakes said. “The bigger engine repairs are just going with a used engine option… It use to be fuel lines and brake lines people would say, ‘Do I want to spend $1,500?’ Now they’re like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

The car market has been tight the last year with prices moving upward.

The federal government’s recently released Consumer Price Index reported used vehicle prices are up more than 40 percent from the same time in 2021. Prices for new cars — some of which can be tough to find — are up 12%.

Auto Aces Owner Brian Buck said three hours into his day and he had a pair of conversations with people looking to hold on to the vehicles with car prices up.

“I literally have a lady I’m putting new tires on her car today, 200,000 miles,” Buck said. “She goes directly into that conversation, ‘Hey, I don’t want to put a real good tire on, it’s got a bunch of miles, but I literally can’t get a new car.’”

Buck said getting a baseline idea of the health of a vehicle can help keep it running longer.

“Let your shop, or my shops, look it over and give you plan to fix it,” he said. “Step one is $200, step two is $400 and be ready for it and be smart and fix it when when you’re able to fix it not when you have to fix it.”

Neither Buck nor Voakes see the new and used car situation changing in the near future.

“It’s nice to know I’m doing my part to help keep the roads a little safer,” Voakes said about the work he’s doing to help drivers keep their cars running.