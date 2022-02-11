MADISON,Wis ––Mickie's Dairy Bar in Madison has been a staple for decades. But like many restaurants across Wisconsin feeling the impacts of the pandemic, COVID-19 fatigue has set in.

Shea Thongnaum's family owns Mickie's Dairy Bar. Milkshakes are one of their famous specialties.

"We did lots of to-go milkshakes, especially when we did takeout only for seven months. It's one of our go-tos. We had a lot of support from our neighbors," Thongnaum said.

Milkshakes make everything better. Yet, there are some things even this delicious treat can't fix.

The seemingly constant changes in pandemic guidelines and mask mandates have been tough on business.

"It plays with your mind. You are thinking about a couple more weeks of masks and then nope... We have to continue to wear them," said Thongnaum.

COVID-19 fatigue is real.

"You have to just look for people who seem to be different than what they normally are," Dr. David Ottenbaker, of SMS Health, said. "Make sure you talk to your family; talk to your friends. Make sure that you make sure that everybody is doing okay. Don't ignore symptoms that may be early warning signs that people are getting past just mild COVID fatigue into some more significant mental health issues."

Through the ups and downs of the pandemic, Thongnaum's grateful for the support of his family and restaurant staff.

"I've had some really bad days, days where I've been sad and fatigued and blue," Thongnaum said. "My family worked for this American Dream, and work so hard that I have the passion and the love that I want to continue with it."