CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kiyosha Jones is the first face people see when they walk into Goodwill’s job resource center in Charlotte.

Her career success story shows up on the nonprofit’s lobby monitors.

What You Need To Know A record 38 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021





North Carolina ranks 7th in the U.S. for workers resigning, according to chamberofcommerce.org





Kiyosha Jones is now making $20,000 more than her two previous jobs combined

“It’s so nostalgic, and everything has come around full circle,” said Jones as she walked through the front door.

The student-turned-volunteer came across the center when she decided to join millions of Americans who quit their jobs during the pandemic. Feeling discouraged yet again, since financial issues stopped her from finishing her college education, she enrolled in Goodwill’s free information technology classes.

“The opportunities that they’ve afforded me, it’s something that I would’ve never thought I would be able to achieve on my own,” she said.

Jones left her job as nationwide resignation numbers started trending upward at the end of 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That trend continued in 2021 — a record 38 million Americans left their jobs.

She quit two jobs, one as a billing specialist.

“There was no upward mobility, and even when I did try to excel, I wasn’t put in a position where I was allowed to really grow,” she said.

She says quitting was the right decision.

“I was able to find something that was easily $20,000 more than two jobs combined,” Jones said.

Goodwill’s classes put her on track to become an automation engineer, but her mother gave her the initial push.

“If it weren’t for her, I would not have even known about the program,” she said.

The mother-daughter duo took classes together.

“Actually, she did better than I did,” Jones said, laughing.

But a car accident set her mom back a few steps.

“Right now, I’m actually supporting her in her endeavors to become a full stack engineer,” she said.

And, when she’s done with her volunteer work at Goodwill, Jones goes to her new job at a technology company.

She is grateful for all the steps that led her to this moment.

“I wouldn’t have changed anything. There were nights I was crying doing my homework, but we got here,” she said. “So, it paid off. Literally, it paid off.”

Jones says for the first time in her life she’s considering buying a home. It's something she says she wouldn’t have been able to afford if she stayed at her old jobs.