President Joe Biden on Thursday said he rejects the findings of an Army investigative report detailing top commanders’ testimony that senior State and White House officials were caught unprepared and resisted the need for an evacuation out of Afghanistan last summer, leading to what they say was a more dangerous and traumatic withdrawal for the U.S. military.

The report, obtained by The Washington Post, includes statements from top military commanders, who say that officials in Washington did not pay attention to signs on the ground that the Taliban could quickly take over Kabul



"There was no good time to get out," Biden said. "But if we had not gotten out, they acknowledged that we would have had to put a hell of a lot more troops back in. This was a much wiser thing to do."



They said planning for an evacuation took place at the Department of Defense months earlier, but American officials disagreed about the need for a mass exit.

That led to a chaotic final two weeks in August when more than 120,000 people were flown out of Kabul’s airport, a suicide bombing left 13 U.S. service members and more than 120 Afghans dead and thousands of Afghan allies were left behind.

Asked by NBC’s Lester Holt on Thursday about the report and whether the administration ignored the signs, Biden said: “No. No, that’s not what I was told.”

“You were told that the U.S., administration officials were prepared, they knew it was time to get out?” Holt followed up.

“No one told me that. Look, there was no good time to get out. But if we had not gotten out, they acknowledged that we would have had to put a hell of a lot more troops back in,” Biden said. “This was a much wiser thing to do.”

“I’m rejecting them,” the president finally said about the conclusions in the Army report.

The report also included testimony from commanders who spoke about the potential trauma for troops who patroled Kabul’s airport in August, as Afghans were crushed trying to get inside, requests to evacuate specific people flooded in from the U.S. amid the chaos and after the bombing that killed American service members left 45 others injured and likely a lasting impact on others who witnessed the blast.