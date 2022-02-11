CLEVELAND — Many local businesses are excited for the chance to bring awareness to their brands during the NBA All-Star weekend.

The 7th annual The Real Black Friday Black Business Expo is happening Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tower City. The event is hosted by The Real Black Friday which is an initiative focused on bringing exposure to local Black-owned businesses.

Spectrum News caught up with the owner of Jaxon’s Closet which is a newer business that is taking part in the expo for the first time.

Erica Malone owns @Evolved_CLE. Jaxon’s Closet is a boy’s clothing store at @TowerCityCLE! She was inspired by her son, Jaxon, to create the brand. During @NBAAllStar weekend, she is one of the 100+ businesses part of the The Real Black Friday Black Business Expo.@SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/QSRchGIcg0 — Micaela Marshall (@MMarshallTV) February 7, 2022

Erica Malone created a child’s paradise.

“All kids when they come in and they see this, they never want to leave," she said, while pointing at CoComelon on the TV in the play area.

Her business is called Jaxon’s Closet.

“We have quality clothing for young kings," she said, quoting the store's slogan.

Malone opened the boy’s clothing store in Tower City in October 2021.

“Welcome to Jaxon’s Closet where every direction you turn is the cute boy's section," said Malone.

The family business got its start in 2019 and was inspired by her son, Jaxon.

“He’s a Leo. That’s where we came up with the lion," she said while showing off the lions featured on clothes and design elements throughout the store.

The proud mother designs the clothes.

“So nowhere in Ohio will you find an all boy’s clothing store," she said.

Many of the items are lined in satin and are hand-stitched. Offering soft clothing options for boys was important to Malone because her son has eczema.

“We saw an issue that is very common and we decided to create a solution," said Malone. “Eczema is something that’s very wide known in our communities for our Black boys. So, we decided to go a little bit extra and make sure that their skin feels great in our clothing as well.”

Malone said she is thrilled that Jaxon’s Closet will soon have national exposure.

She is honored to be one of the more than 100 businesses that are part of The Real Black Friday Black Business Expo that’s happening during NBA All-Star weekend.

“Just to be included, for them to even ask me to be a part, I’m just so grateful. And excited. I’m very excited," said Malone.

She wants her store to be more than a brand, but a place that instills confidence by offering somewhere for boys to feel they belong.

“Little boys that are feeling neglected or are feeling left out, grow up to be hurt men and we just want to create a society and a community where we have strong Black men," she said.

Jaxon’s Closet is one of the businesses taking part in the fashion show during the expo Saturday that will feature other local Black fashion designers.

There will also be live entertainment, more than 100 vendor exhibitions and a kid zone.