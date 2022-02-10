CINCINNATI — Thousands of workers are changing careers in record numbers during the pandemic.

For Tierra White, working out is not only a way to stay healthy, it’s how she makes a living. She teaches online fitness and nutrition classes in Cincinnati, but said it almost didn’t happened.

“I was all over the place,” said White.

For the last six years, she was trying to run her fitness business, while managing her career in electrical engineering.

“I got burnt out so quickly, and in 2020, I was like, ‘I need a break, because I’m trying to do work, and I’m trying to do this, it’s not working,’” said White.

She gave up her engineering career, took a year off, and recently decided to take on virtual fitness full time.

“Being in corporate America helped me to structure my program, because I’m looking for convenience,” said White.

She’s not the only one making major career moves.

Statistics show 52% of workers across the country, are currently considering making a career change.

Schedule flexibility, money and benefits were the top reasons behind the trend.

White wanted to start a new chapter with the business she calls “My Tii Fit.”

“This is the beginning stages for me, just what it looks like now, it’s the beginning stages for me, and I’m excited,” said White.

She hopes to help others also reach their goals through fitness.

For more information about her workout program, click here.