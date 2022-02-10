SAN ANTONIO — As a “right-to-work” state, Texas does not deny employment depending upon an individual’s labor union membership status. However, the Lone Star State is one of few places that rejects collective bargaining for public employees.

Workers from a San Antonio Starbucks filed to unionize under the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Staff from the Starbucks located at Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road submitted a letter to CEO Kevin Johnson and posted it on Twitter. Nine staffers signed the document, which, they say, outlines their need for formal organization and collective support.

Howdy, partners! Texas is joining the party 🤠 pic.twitter.com/LPZOPdJnYh — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) February 8, 2022

Employees at Starbuck stores around the world are igniting a movement to unionize. The Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) union has grown in numbers since its initial 2021 establishment in Buffalo, New York. Over 70 stores have agreed to align with the union, some having done so already.

Although most have felt empowered in unionizing, the movement has been an uphill battle. Starbucks fired seven Memphis workers after their efforts to push forward the union message, according to reports.

Starbucks said they released the employees because of noncompliance to safety and security policies after they saw their staff on video being interviewed maskless and after work hours.

SBWU wants to tighten employee protection and have Starbucks open their eyes to the reality of their workers to better the all-around experience.

“We believe that unionizing will not only help us grow stronger as partners but in turn help keep growing Starbuck to its fullest potential. The diversity in our store reflects the diversity of Texas and we are excited to create positive change in improving the lives of essential workers across the state. Unionizing to advocate for one another is officiating the support we already have [for] one another,” writes SBWU in the letter to Johnson.

They said unionizing would give them “the power to speak up for ourselves, our peers, and our organization with a powerful collection of voices—all intent on improving the Starbucks experience for everyone.”