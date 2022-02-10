KENT, Ohio — For Dick Richards, owner of Richards Flower Shop in Kent, making floral arrangements is more than just a job.

What You Need To Know Richards Flower Shop opened in Kent in 1921



It has been a family-run business for three generations



The future of Richards Flower Shop is uncertain

“I look at it a lot like art," Richards said. "As far as a flower arrangement, it is a lot like a painting.”

His grandfather, Richard Richards, opened the shop in 1921.

"He passed away when my dad was 15 years of age," Dick Richards said. "So my dad was forced to quit school at age 15 and help his mother, my grandmother, run the business.”

“My goal was to run it until its 100th anniversary," he said. "That was a main goal of mine.”

For more than a century, the Richards family has brought joy to their community through flowers.

“I’m proud of what I do, I enjoy it," he said. "I make a lot of people happy.”

He most recently had to get ready for his busiest weekend of the year, Valentine's Day.

"With Kent State University, I think that excels our [business] a little bit more," Richards said with a laugh. "Since half our population is young people and they think they are still in love.”

He said he gets a lot of last-minute shoppers on Feb. 14, but after decades in the business, he’s always prepared even for day-of shoppers.

This year, Richards is taking in every moment of this busy time, as it might be one of his last Valentine's Days in the flower business.

He plans on retiring soon, and the future of Richards Flower Shop is uncertain.

"It would be nice to find someone [who] would like to take it over," he said. "I would like to see it continue on, I would even help them.”

Even if it’s the end of the road for the shop, Richards said he’s proud of all he’s done.

"I’ve pretty much fulfilled everything I wanted to do in life,” he said.​