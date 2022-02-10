PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg today will move one small step closer to a controversial plan to cap rent, claiming there is a housing emergency due to skyrocketing rental prices.

In December, City Council asked attorneys to research if deeming a housing emergency could allow the city to put an ordinance referendum on the ballot for voters to decide.

Since then, city attorney’s determined a rent control ordinance would be legal, and today the referendum will go before the city’s Housing, Land Use and Transportation Committee for a first hearing.

We asked St. Petersburg attorney Charles Gallagher III with Gallagher & Associates Law Firm if the ordinance would be legal, and if lawsuits could follow.

“I would expect that,” Gallagher said. “Last year there was litigation regarding rent moratoriums, so that same class of businesses, and the like, probably want to go ahead and challenge this."

Gallagher says if the city is able to legally establish a state of emergency due to rental prices, any actions the city takes to control it would be legal.

It’s a similar approach the State takes during hurricanes to go after price gougers.

Gallagher, who works real estate cases, says there are many aspects of a rent control ordinance that could be subject to legal challenges though.

He says the city still hasn’t defined exactly what constitutes an “emergency” when it comes to rental properties.

And the city also hasn’t released how it would cap rent for individual properties, a massive undertaking.

Would the city cap prices at their current rates, or would it decide to cap them at a retro-active price level, and if so, dating back how far?

Those questions still have not been answered.

Gallagher also says a rent control ordinance could force at least some property owners who rent to sell, and it could have a chilling effect on people that buy dilapidated houses and flip them as rental properties.

“The whole idea of freedom of markets and the freedom of contract, those folks who own properties and want to rent them out for whatever they want, they might say we are going to sell. We don't want have this anymore. If we are going to have conditions upon us and restrictions, they don't want it,” Gallagher said.

There are questions about how quickly the city could get a rent control referendum on the ballot.

State law dictates municipalities placing ordinance referendums on the ballot would need to wait until a general election to do it, in this case until November 8th.

But in some circumstances, a municipality could hold a special election for voters to decide.

It is not know which option the city may choose if the referendum is eventually approved by the Housing, Land Use and Transportation Committee.