There are hundreds of job openings if you’re looking for a career switch. Oneida Nation Enterprises is holding a job fair Thursday. There’s jobs in just about every type of work. They’re looking for cooks, bartenders, dealers, hotel attendants and more.

The theme of the job fair is spring into a new career, and you’ll see lots of screens available at the event to scroll through those available careers. Some positions are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Culinary positions are starting between $17-$20 an hour. They have two new locations opening soon, called The Cove, and 7 Kitchens.

“There are so many personalities that you get to work with, and it is a blast. Every single day is something new, something different. When we all get together, we’re a family,” Yolanda Lee, the Chef de cuisine with Upstate Tavern.

They are looking to fill hundreds of positions, and walk ins are welcome at the job fair all afternoon. The hiring event is at the Exit 33 portion of Turning Stone, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.