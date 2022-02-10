Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the country "might be in crisis" when it comes to nominating justices to the Supreme Court, thanks to the hyperpartisan nature of U.S. politics

"As norms of the nomination process are broken, as more senators, congressional representatives, governors, mayors, local politicians and the media question the legitimacy of the court," Sotomayor said



Sotomayor’s comments come as President Joe Biden is set to host Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee at the White House on Thursday to discuss his eventual pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court



Sotomayor suggested that the divisive process of choosing Supreme Court justices has harmed the public's perception of the court

“I have concerns that we might be in crisis as norms in the nomination process are broken,” Sotomayor said at a virtual event for New York University School of Law on Wednesday. “As norms of the nomination process are broken, as more senators, congressional representatives, governors, mayors, local politicians and the media question the legitimacy of the court, many of them heap scorn on the court.

“The threat is greater and unprecedented than any time in our history,” she added.

In her remarks, Sotomayor expressed concern that the country’s partisanship “has an effect on the appearance of the impartiality of the court.”

“We are far from the times when Supreme Court nominees would receive nearly unanimous approval even in divided congresses,” she said. “And the more partisan the voting becomes, the less belief that the public is likely to have that Congress is making a merits based or qualifications based assessment of judicial nominees.”

“Is it going to affect directly the court's functioning?” she added. “It could.”

After Breyer's retirement, Sotomayor is set to be the most senior liberal justice on the court.

Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to the high court, which would be a first in the United States, a promise that has rankled a number of Republicans.

The three candidates widely considered to be Biden's most likely picks include D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.

Jackson received some support from Republicans in her confirmation process last year, while Childs has the backing of both South Carolina’s Republican Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham. Childs is also being backed by House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, a Democrat who endorsed Biden in the state’s primary in 2020, helping to reinvigorate his presidential campaign.

Biden is likely to seek a nominee who can tamp down some of the partisanship and bring back some bipartisan consensus to the confirmation process, especially after some highly polarizing Supreme Court nominations under his predecessor.

“The emphasis to pick nominees with extensive writings and publicly expressed views on precedents of the court can be viewed as a way, and can be viewed by the public as ways, to control a judge from changing his or her mind,” she said. We have an obligation to keep open minds that we are willing to change with time and experience.”

“If we don't show it, people will believe, perhaps wrongly, that we are just political creatures and not independent judges,” she continued. “The history of the court has been filled with justices changing their doctrinal views over time.”

Sotomayor said that judges must “be sensitive to the public's perception of their interactions with public officials and their representatives” and be mindful of not showing “undue influence.”

“Most appointed judges have friends and people they know in the political arenas," she added. "Ending relationships is not required, but care by judges in ensuring that contacts do not give the impression of undue influence or endorsement is necessary.”

Sotomayor issued a stern warning to lawmakers and to the American people about respecting the judicial process.

We need the public to hold its elected officials accountable in respecting the judiciary and its work," Sotomayor said. "We can only do it if the public understands the important of our independence