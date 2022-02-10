CINCINNATI — Though the big game is in Los Angeles, Cincinnati leaders hope when the Bengals take the field, some of the Super Bowl spotlight shines on their hometown as well.

The city put together a plan to capitalize on that publicity both by attracting fans for the weekend, and working to keep the momentum going long after the game is over.

According to Joe Pinto, general manager of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Cincinnati, the demand from Bengals fans to be in town for the Super Bowl was immediate.

“Our hotel specifically has picked up almost 200 rooms since that night, once people realized the Bengals were going to be in the Super Bowl,” he said. “The whole month of February is typically a quiet month for our city.”

Most of those guests, he said, are coming from a 200-mile radius around Cincinnati. They seem to be Bengals fans who want to celebrate this historic event surrounded by thousands of fellow fans.

“Even though it’s in LA, you’re going to see a really, really crazy downtown,” Pinto said.

— Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) February 6, 2022

City leaders planned nightly events starting Thursday to ensure there’s plenty for fans to do, all in the hopes of seeing folks like Troy Saunders and his family make the trip.

Saunders said he lived in Cincinnati for much of his life and has always supported the Bengals, but now living in Indianapolis, he couldn’t justify staying home when the once-in-a-lifetime event was happening just an hour-and-a-half away.

“We’re going to definitely be here for the game and hopefully for the parade and celebration afterwards,” he said. “I want to make sure that my wife and son enjoy everything that Cincinnati has to offer.”

In Los Angeles, REDI Cincinnati founder Kimm Lauterbach took the trip to use the Super Bowl festivities to reach a different crowd. She said she’s been meeting with representatives from startups and other companies considering bringing their business to Cincinnati.

“My favorite statement that came out of it is ‘It is us!’” she said. “Cause we’re able to use that when we’re selling too.”

Lauterbach said she’s pitched Cincinnati as a great city for new businesses, with a relatively low cost of living, a strong workforce and a vibrant entertainment district. Now, with the spotlight on the Bengals and national news highlighting local watch parties, she said those pictures and experiences speak louder than her words.

“It’s just the opportunity to tell the story,” she said.

Lauterbach said much of the interest she’s been seeing has been from tech companies, interested in helping create a “Silicon Heartland.”

“We used to be considered flyover country or rust belt and now with the announcements of Intel and others it really is us it’s our time,” she said.

Lauterbach said things have been trending up for the region’s business prospects for a while, but with the Bengals boosting her signal, she’s hoping it pushes her campaign to the next level.

“It’s getting us into meetings and getting us looks that we probably haven’t had before,” she said. “But as long as we continue to get that interest that’s a successful mission for us.”