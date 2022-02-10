CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is hiring roughly 2,000 seasonal associates as it prepares for opening day on Saturday, March 12.

The announcement Thursday says positions will start at $15 an hour with job opportunities in all park areas, including rides, merchandise and games, park services, food and beverage, admissions, safety and security, entertainment and more.

Employees will also be offered flexible schedules and have access to many perks, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

This year, Carowinds says guests can expect “enchanting décor, special merchandise, delectable treats, and new entertainment experiences throughout the park” during its “Seasons of Fun.” There will also be an increased line-up of special events throughout the year with something for the entire family.

The highlight event for 2022 is the all new State Line Celebration. The park says “the all-new extravaganza proves there’s no place finer than being in the Carolinas with authentic cuisine, local brews and musicians that can only be experienced in the Tar Heel and Palmetto states.”

It will take place from April 9 to May 8.

Other events highlighted for 2022 include:

Grand Carnivale (June 25-July 10) guests can celebrate the world on a grand scale at the larger-than-life international festival replete with extravagant sights, pulsing rhythms, delicious international food, a spectacular parade, block parties and fun traditions from around the globe.

SCarowinds (September 16-October 30, select nights) returns for the 2022 season as the Carolinas’ largest Halloween event. Guests will feel the need to sleep with the lights on after experiencing this new generation of SCarowinds. Every corner is freshly cursed with horrifying haunted mazes, spine-tingling scare zones, and live entertainment.

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest (Saturdays and Sundays from September 17-October 30) is all-new this year and promises to be the area’s favorite Halloween event. Everyone in the family, from tots to tweens to adults, will have a spooktacular time filled with fun autumn activities, specialty food and craft beers, games and game shows, music entertainment, traditional trick-or-treating, and so much more.

WinterFest (date to be announced soon) guests will continue to celebrate the holidays at Carowinds with millions of holiday lights and decorations, ice skating, family activities, live shows, specialty food and select rides.

For more information on this year’s events, tickets and more, click here.

To apply for and get more information on the open positions this year at Carowinds, click here.