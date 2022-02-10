GREEN BAY, Wis.— For Wisconsinites looking to bet on Sunday’s big game, there’s only one place to do it.

Oneida Casino opened its temporary sports betting lounge in November 2021. Now the casino is getting ready for its first Super Bowl on which bettors can place wagers.

“Up until now, we’ve seen a lot of excitement. We believe that the customers are more engaged and most likely watching more sports,” said Chad Fuss, the casino’s assistant chief financial officer.

Oneida Casino became the only casino in Wisconsin to offer sports betting after the tribe amended their gaming compact with the state to offer legalized sports betting in 2021. That means bettors can only place bets on the Super Bowl at the kiosks on the casino floor, and a cluster of them by the lounge.

Eddy-Joe Skenandore works at the sports betting lounge. He said it’s been a joy watching people take part in the new offering.

“It’s a pretty cool transition that we’re able to sports bet because that’s what I talked about with my buddies all the time anyways,” he said. “I kind of got lucky to be able to find something I’m passionate about as well.”