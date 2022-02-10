Farmers in 11 western North Carolina counties can now apply for assistance to recoup damage to crops and livestock caused by Tropical Storm Fred in August, state agriculture officials announced Thursday in a news release.

The General Assembly in November approved $124 million to help with recovery from the storm, which brought tornadoes and heavy rain to western N.C., causing deadly flooding in Haywood County. Included in that allocation was $50 million for the Agricultural Crop Loss Program.

Farmers have until April 15 to submit applications for assistance to cover losses, including crops, livestock and farm structures.

“Tropical Storm Fred did significant damage to many of our western counties,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler stated in the release. “I am thankful that the General Assembly allocated $50 million to assist these farmers with losses incurred during this event.”

After Fred struck Aug. 17, floodwaters killed six people and damaged more than 680 homes. A federal disaster declaration was issued for Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties.

The N.C. agricultural assistance applies to those three counties, as well as to Avery, Henderson, Madison, Mitchell, McDowell, Rutherford, Watauga and Yancey counties.

To apply, visit www.ncagr.gov. For more information about the program, call 866-747-9823.