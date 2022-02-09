The plastic bag ban went into effect in New York State about two years ago. There was a pause on it at the start of the pandemic, but now that we’re well into the ban, have recycling centers seen any positive change with the measure?

Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority's Recycling Coordinator Samantha Brown says while fewer plastic bags have shown up at the facility since the ban went into effect, the plastic films and bags are still causing problems. They don't belong in the solid waste authority's recyclables, but people are still putting them there.

“Several times a day we have mechanics that go in and manually cut out all of the ‘tanglers’. So that’s plastic bags, other types of plastic film. Things like hoses, rope, twine, string,” Brown said.

The facility is able to recycle a lot of items such as large plastics (when dropped off at their facility), newspaper and cardboard. Those items are taken to another recycling facility for repurposing. But there are some things recycling plants won’t accept from the solid waste authority, namely, plastic film and bags because of the chemicals used to make them.

Brown said the greatest impact of the ban is noticed more so in the environment than in the recycling plants.

“The biggest impact that the ban has had is on litter. So you may have noticed yourself that you don’t see as much plastic bags caught in trees or stuck in the gutter on the side of the road. So we’ve definitely seen an environmental impact,” she said.

She said the ban has helped relieve the amount of plastic bags showing up at their facility but plastic film is still a big problem. Brown said plastic film is recyclable, but isn’t for bins.

“Most retail locations that used to hand out plastic bags still have the bins usually right in the front where you can drop your plastic bags off. Like I said, it’s not just bags. It could be items like bubble wrap and these air pillows, as well,” said Brown.

Plastic bags and film that can be stretched can be taken to most local grocery stores for recycling. Plastic containers can be placed in bins. Brown said other plastic items can go in the garbage. Brown said plastic containers should be placed in bins, not bags, when put out for the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority.

The one exception is shredded paper, as she said shredded paper should be placed in a clear, plastic bag and put in the recycling bin. Recycling facilities often differ in how they do things so it’s best to contact your local facility to find out what your local protocols are.